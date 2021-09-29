Reviewing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,396.13 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.91 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.43

FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 5 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.06%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats FREYR Battery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

