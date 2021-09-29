Reviewing Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -30.27% -34.79% -8.66% CDK Global 59.00% 5,754.17% 10.12%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 3 0 2.38 CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus target price of $46.91, indicating a potential upside of 60.15%. CDK Global has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.14%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than CDK Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and CDK Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 2.45 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -24.82 CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.10 $1.03 billion $2.22 19.35

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDK Global beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.