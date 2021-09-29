Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $0.24

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $23.57 million and $163,327.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00104700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00137664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.83 or 1.00173170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.03 or 0.06784099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.91 or 0.00773450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

