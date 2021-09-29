Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

PCT stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

