Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Regis were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Regis by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Regis by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regis by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Regis in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

RGS opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $147.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.78. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

