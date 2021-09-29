Rhumbline Advisers Has $636,000 Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Nautilus worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.