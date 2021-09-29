Rhumbline Advisers Has $650,000 Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $847,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James cut their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

