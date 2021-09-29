Rhumbline Advisers Has $687,000 Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 50.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

