Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 173,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 143,869 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 44.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.64. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

