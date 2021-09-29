Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,763 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $997.71 million, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.91. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

