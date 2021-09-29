Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,886 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eargo were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eargo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eargo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eargo by 40.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 46.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EAR stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Equities analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

