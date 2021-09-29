Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

