Richard White Sells 122,516 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 122,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$52.65 ($37.61), for a total value of A$6,450,467.40 ($4,607,476.71).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Richard White sold 130,108 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$49.60 ($35.43), for a total value of A$6,453,356.80 ($4,609,540.57).

On Thursday, September 9th, Richard White sold 132,906 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$48.53 ($34.66), for a total value of A$6,449,928.18 ($4,607,091.56).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Richard White sold 107,971 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.79 ($34.14), for a total value of A$5,159,934.09 ($3,685,667.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.