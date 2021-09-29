Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $649.26

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.26 ($8.48) and traded as high as GBX 693.80 ($9.06). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 678.80 ($8.87), with a volume of 2,026,726 shares traded.

RMV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 605.14 ($7.91).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 710.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 649.26. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.