Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Achieves $11.75 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and $52,573.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00099842 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00024192 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

