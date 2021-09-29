Robert Luciano Acquires 15,461 Shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 15,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,514.48 ($23,224.63).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Robert Luciano acquired 19,327 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,490.07 ($28,921.48).

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Luciano acquired 139,153 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$295,421.82 ($211,015.59).

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Luciano bought 17,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$38,505.00 ($27,503.57).

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$45,580.00 ($32,557.14).

On Friday, July 30th, Robert Luciano bought 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$45,660.00 ($32,614.29).

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Luciano acquired 78,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$177,840.00 ($127,028.57).

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Luciano acquired 70,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.34 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$163,450.00 ($116,750.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$70,770.00 ($50,550.00).

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$71,970.00 ($51,407.14).

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of A$122,850.00 ($87,750.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 29th.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

