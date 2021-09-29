Robert P. Rozek Sells 10,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE KFY opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.63.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after buying an additional 75,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. Truist Securities upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
