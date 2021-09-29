Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $102,000 Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1,084.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

BHC stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

