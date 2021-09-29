Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Tops $0.0785

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $42,546.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00121781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars.

