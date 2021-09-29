Rockley Photonics (RKLY) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rockley Photonics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 205.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 25.81

Rockley Photonics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockley Photonics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2165 8600 15953 654 2.55

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 110.37%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ competitors have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockley Photonics competitors beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.