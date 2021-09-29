Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 393.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

ROR stock opened at GBX 350.40 ($4.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.09. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

