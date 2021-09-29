Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €330.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €320.00 ($376.47).

FRA:ADS opened at €266.75 ($313.82) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €303.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €293.54.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

