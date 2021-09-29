Royal Gold, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

