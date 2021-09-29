Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 3,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.78. Royal Mail has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

