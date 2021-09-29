Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $80,335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,933,000 after buying an additional 140,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 695,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,009 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 899,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 77,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

