Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.24. The company had a trading volume of 676,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,066,791. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.76.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.