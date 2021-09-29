Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 19,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

