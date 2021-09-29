Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.8% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 77,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,074,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,524,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $877,813,000 after purchasing an additional 155,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 678,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $238,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock valued at $878,520,830. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.49. 366,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,505,318. The firm has a market cap of $957.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

