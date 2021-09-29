Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. Beyond Meat comprises 1.4% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.66. 50,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,250. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

