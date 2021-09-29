Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,877.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.