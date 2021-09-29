Sakura Bloom Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $59,953.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

