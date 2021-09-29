SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SALRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Pareto Securities raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $71.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.