Samuel C. Wilson Sells 5,566 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $137,424.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

