Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.65

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 41626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.