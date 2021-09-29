Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.20

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 114199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.16.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.