Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) CAO Paul Hukkanen Sells 1,301 Shares

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCHL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 116,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,671. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Scholastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Scholastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Scholastic by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.