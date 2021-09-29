Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,832,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,793,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,278,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,113,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 184,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 178,481 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

