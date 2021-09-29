Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,590. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27.

