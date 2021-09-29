Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,400 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $66,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. 416,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,658. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

