Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Scientific Games worth $618,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

SGMS stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $84.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

