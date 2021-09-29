Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 95,058 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,657 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after buying an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

GOLD opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.