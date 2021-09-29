Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

