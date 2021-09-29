Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

