Scotia Capital Inc. Has $13.55 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

