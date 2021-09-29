Scotia Capital Inc. Has $19.23 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $780.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $813.41 and its 200 day moving average is $709.25. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $319.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

