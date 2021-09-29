Scotia Capital Inc. Has $9.96 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

