Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 8,856 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.39 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

