Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,698,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.2% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $777.56 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.30. The firm has a market cap of $769.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.98, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.65.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

