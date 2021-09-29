Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,761 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 19,954 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SEA were worth $92,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $316.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $153.86 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.48.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

