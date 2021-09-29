SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acacia Research by 78.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 495,595 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $336.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

